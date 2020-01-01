﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Chinese mills hike HRC export offers, but weak local market and falling iron ore exert pressure  

Ex-China HRC offer prices have moved up over the past week amid the possibility of a tax rebate cut in China.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.