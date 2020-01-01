﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Brazilian slab prices temporarily reduced

Reflecting uncertainties on how steel prices would emerge after the Chinese holidays, producers in Brazil have reduced slab ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.