﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Brazilian slab offers decline for November shipment

Sources told SteelOrbis that Brazilian slab producers are having to reduce offers for closing fresh deals, after having ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.