﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Brazilian slab export price declines slightly for September shipments

Brazilian producers are negotiating price deals for slab shipments to the US in September at $960/mt, FOB conditions for the ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.