﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Brazilian slab export offers increase week-on-week

Brazilian producers are negotiating slab for sales to Asian countries in a price range of $510/mt to $515/mt CFR, against ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
24 Sep 20 Brazilian slab export offers increase week-on-week
24 Sep 20 Ex-China HDG prices down slightly amid negative mood in local market
24 Sep 20 Indian mills try to raise HDG export prices, focus shifts to long-term contracts
23 Sep 20 US plate prices hold steady
23 Sep 20 Silicon steel sheet prices in local Chinese market - week 39

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt -8.22
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt -1.66
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt -1.2
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt -1.08
HRC FOB China, $/mt -1.43
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt -0.96
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
HDG FOB China -0.39
HRC FOB Turkey 0.94
Iron ore (62%) CFR China -2.57
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 0
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Scrap Index -0.13
China HRC export index -1.88
China CRC export index -0.81
Turkish HDG Index 1.79
Click to see full list
Statistics
USA Scrap Export January - May 2020 / mton
Turkey 1,254,918
Mexico 740,650
Malaysia 717,986
Taiwan 560,445
South Korea 358,480
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.