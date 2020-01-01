﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Brazilian slab export offers increase slightly

Brazilian slab producers are negotiating exports to their clients in the US in a range of $990/mt to $1,000/mt, FOB conditions ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.