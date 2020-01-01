﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Brazilian producer increases slab target price again for exports to the US

A Brazilian slab producer told SteelOrbis that the company is considering slab export offers to the US for June shipment at ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.