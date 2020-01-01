﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Brazilian export slab offers to the US increase sharply

Brazilian producers are offering slab to their clients in the US at $982/mt to the East coast and at $998/mt to the West coast, ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.