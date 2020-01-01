﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Asian buyers in waiting mode in import slab market, prices to rise further

Offer prices for imported slabs have remained stable since the most recent hike in the Asian slab market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.