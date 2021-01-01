﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Aggressive ex-China prices force Indian HRC sellers to seek low-volume deals in Gulf, Africa

Continued aggressive ex-China offers in the Asian region have put pressure on Indian hot rolled coil (HRC) prices as exporters ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.