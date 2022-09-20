﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Zekelman to start construction on new steel tube galvanizing plant in December

Tuesday, 20 September 2022 20:33:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Zekelman Industries announced today that construction will begin in December on its new state-of-the-art inline steel tube galvanizing factory in Blytheville, Arkansas.

In a press release, the company said that similar to its most recent expansion in Rochelle, Illinois, this factory will utilize best-in-class manufacturing technology and a fully automated Matter warehouse system.

When completed, the production lines will have an annual operating capacity exceeding 200,000 tons. The facility will produce tubes featuring Wheatland's leading ThunderCoat inline galvanized coating. The factory will also support the fence, solar and mechanical markets. Commissioning of the mills is expected to begin in late 2023.

"Beyond expanding our current capacity, this new factory enables our Wheatland Tube brand to bring new products and services to the market," stated Barry Zekelman, chairman and CEO. "Our goal is to lead the industry with continued investments in our factories, teammates and communities. Together, these investments improve on the leading service levels our customers already experience and the flexibility that will benefit high-growth industries such as utility scale solar." 


Tags: Pipe Tubing Tubular US North America 

Similar articles

US structural pipe and tube imports down 15.9 percent in July

20 Sep | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 25.0 percent in June

18 Aug | Steel News

Turkish hollow section prices stable, traders provide additional discounts

10 Aug | Tube and Pipe

US structural pipe and tube exports down 18.9 percent in May

26 Jul | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 10.8 percent in May

25 Jul | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 4.9 percent in April

23 Jun | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 4.9 percent in April

07 Jun | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 33.6 percent in March

18 May | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports up 50.8 percent in March

17 May | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 9.6 percent in February

22 Apr | Steel News