Zekelman to start construction on new steel tube galvanizing plant in December

Tuesday, 20 September 2022 20:33:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Zekelman Industries announced today that construction will begin in December on its new state-of-the-art inline steel tube galvanizing factory in Blytheville, Arkansas.

In a press release, the company said that similar to its most recent expansion in Rochelle, Illinois, this factory will utilize best-in-class manufacturing technology and a fully automated Matter warehouse system.

When completed, the production lines will have an annual operating capacity exceeding 200,000 tons. The facility will produce tubes featuring Wheatland's leading ThunderCoat inline galvanized coating. The factory will also support the fence, solar and mechanical markets. Commissioning of the mills is expected to begin in late 2023.

"Beyond expanding our current capacity, this new factory enables our Wheatland Tube brand to bring new products and services to the market," stated Barry Zekelman, chairman and CEO. "Our goal is to lead the industry with continued investments in our factories, teammates and communities. Together, these investments improve on the leading service levels our customers already experience and the flexibility that will benefit high-growth industries such as utility scale solar."