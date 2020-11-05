Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output rises in Oct, crude and finished steel outputs down

Thursday, 05 November 2020 17:54:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal, an integrated steel mill belonging to Metinvest group, kept its focus on commercial pig iron production. Accordingly, in October the company increased its pig iron output to 399,000 mt, up 1.1 percent year on year and up 3.15 percent month on month, respectively. Meanwhile, the company’s crude steel production declined by 6.3 percent year on year to 327,000 mt in October, while its finished steel output in the given month decreased by 7.9 percent year on year to 270,700 mt.

As a result, in the January-October period of the current year, Zaporizhstal produced 3.685 million of pig iron, up two percent year on year, while its crude and finished steel outputs declined by eight percent and seven percent year on year to 3.109 million mt and 2.634 million mt, respectively.