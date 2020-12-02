Zaporizhstal sees significant increase in output results in November

Wednesday, 02 December 2020 15:19:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal, an integrated steel mill belonging to Metinvest group, saw its pig iron output increase to 387,600 mt, up 9.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the company’s crude steel production rose by 12.3 percent year on year to 329,200 mt, while its finished steel output in the given month increased by 12.9 percent year on year to 275,100 mt.

Nevertheless, the company’s production results in the first 11 months of the current year are still lower than in the same period of the previous year, with the exception of the pig iron output figures. Accordingly, in the January-November period of the current year Zaporizhstal produced 4.073 million mt of pig iron, up 2.7 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel outputs declined by 6.4 percent and 5.2 percent, both year on year, to 3.438 million mt and 2.915 million mt, respectively.