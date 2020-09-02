Zaporizhstal increases pig iron output in Jan-Aug, crude and finished steel down

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 15:41:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-August period of the current year, Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal, an integrated steel mill belonging to Metinvest group, saw its pig iron output increase by 1.9 percent year on year to 2.9 million mt. In the meantime, the company’s crude and finished steel outputs in the given period declined by 8.8 percent year on year to 2.5 million mt and by 7.8 percent year on year to 2.1 million mt, respectively.

In August alone, the company produced 394,800 mt of pig iron, 336,000 mt of crude steel and 282,300 mt of finished steel.