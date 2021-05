Thursday, 06 May 2021 14:25:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-April period of the current year, Ukraine-based Zaporizhcoke, a metallurgical coke plant belonging to Metinvest group, saw its coke output decline by 1.6 percent year on year to 283,900 mt, according to the company’s official statement.

Meanwhile, in April alone, the company produced 71,300 mt of coke, down 0.8 percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.