Yukselen Celik shifts to local raw material, signs agreement with Kardemir   

Monday, 14 September 2020 17:22:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Yukselen Celik A.S., operating in high-quality steel sector, has announced that it will source TRY 13.2 million worth of raw material from integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. within the framework of the supply agreement between two companies. With this agreement, raw material purchasing from local sources will be prioritized instead of imported raw materials.

According to the negotiations, Kardemir will improve the product quality and expand the product range in accordance with the company’s demand.

Within the scope of the agreement, the company paid TRY 3.31 million in cash advance to Kardemir on September 11, 2020; and gave letter of guarantee worth TRY 9.96 million.

The supply agreement between Yukselen Celik and Kardemir provides protection for the company against the exchange rates, which have recently been on an uptrend, and the exchange rate risk created by this situation.

“Even though it is not possible to localize the supply chain completely, necessary works are carried out to increase the number of the domestic suppliers among our raw material suppliers,” the company statement said. The purchasing costs are expected to decrease as of the last quarter of 2020.