Worthington Industries closes acquisition of Tempel Steel

Thursday, 09 December 2021 21:09:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The sale of Tempel Steel Company to Worthington Industries closed on Dec. 1, Tempel Holdings Inc. announced. Worthington Industries purchased Tempel Steel Company for a base purchase price, as defined in the agreement, of $295 million, reduced by approximately $40 million of liabilities which were assumed by the buyer.

"There are great synergies between these two organizations," said Christopher Stephan, president and chairman of Tempel Holdings Inc. "Tempel Steel Company will add its advanced motor and transformer lamination manufacturing techniques and expertise to Worthington Industries' robust portfolio of industrial manufacturing capabilities."