Worldsteel cuts steel demand growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023, outlook uncertain due to war

Thursday, 14 April 2022 16:47:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) has released an update of its Short Range Outlook for 2022 and 2023, forecasting that steel demand will increase by 0.4 percent in 2022 to reach 1.84 billion mt. In 2023, steel demand is forecast to rise by 2.2 percent, totaling 1.88 billion mt. In the previous forecast, steel demand was expected to increase by 2.2 percent in 2022 to reach 1.89 billion mt.

The worldsteel forecast states that the outlook is highly uncertain for 2022 and 2023. The expectation of a stable recovery from the pandemic has been shaken by the war in Ukraine and rising inflation.

According to the statement, the impact of the war will vary across regions. There is a major impact on the EU due to its reliance on Russian energy and its proximity to the war area. The impact of the war will also be felt globally amid higher energy and commodity prices, especially raw materials for steelmaking, and continued supply chain disruptions. In addition, financial market volatility and higher uncertainty will undermine investments.

In its regional analysis, worldsteel said China’s steel demand in 2022 will remain flat as the government tries to boost infrastructure investment and stabilize the real estate market. The stimuli introduced in 2022 are likely to support small positive growth in steel demand in 2023. Steel demand in the developing economies excluding China grew by 10.7 percent in 2021 and is expected to see lower growth of 0.5 percent in 2022 and 4.5 percent in 2023 as they will continue to face challenges from the worsening external environment and the war. Steel demand in the advanced economies are impacted by inflationary pressure and the war, and is forecast to increase only by 1.1 percent in 2022 and 2.4 percent in 2023.

Regarding the steel-using sectors, the investments related to the energy transition will likely drive the global construction sector’s growth for years to come, though the sector will face the impacts of rising costs and interest rates. As for the global auto industry, the war is likely to delay any return to normal of supply chain issues, especially in Europe.