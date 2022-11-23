WorldAutoSteel steelmakers visit Ternium México

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 01:52:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Mexican steel producer Ternium reported that it welcomed the WorldAutoSteel consortium, promoted by worldsteel, at the company's Pesqueria, Nuevo Leon plant this week. The consortium represents the 18 most important companies in the world in the production of steel for the automotive industry.

Between November 7-11, steel companies and universities held different workshops to define the future and trends of steel in the automotive industry. There they talked about the "Steel E-Motive" project, a fully autonomous electric concept vehicle.

According to the consortium, the vision is that from 2030 the use of these vehicles for public transport, manufactured with Advanced High-Strength Steel (AHSS), will intensify.

Ternium has been a full member of WorldAutoSteel since 2018.