﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

WorldAutoSteel steelmakers visit Ternium México

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 01:52:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexican steel producer Ternium reported that it welcomed the WorldAutoSteel consortium, promoted by worldsteel, at the company's Pesqueria, Nuevo Leon plant this week. The consortium represents the 18 most important companies in the world in the production of steel for the automotive industry.

Between November 7-11, steel companies and universities held different workshops to define the future and trends of steel in the automotive industry. There they talked about the "Steel E-Motive" project, a fully autonomous electric concept vehicle.

According to the consortium, the vision is that from 2030 the use of these vehicles for public transport, manufactured with Advanced High-Strength Steel (AHSS), will intensify.

Ternium has been a full member of WorldAutoSteel since 2018.


Tags: Mexico North America 

Similar articles

Minera Autlan to invest $50 million in new EAF

22 Nov | Steel News

Mexico invites Turkish companies to invest in the country

21 Nov | Steel News

John Deere will invest $55 million in Monterrey, Mexico

21 Nov | Steel News

Japan's Nidec to build $700 million plant in Mexico to tap EV demand

21 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Mexico invests in Las Truchas mine to raise iron ore output

18 Nov | Steel News

Value of Mexican scrap imports falls 38 percent in September

17 Nov | Steel News

Mexico's steel trade flow falls 15 percent in September

17 Nov | Steel News

Alacero Summit 2022: Steel mill CEOs discuss opportunities for the industry

16 Nov | Steel News

Mexican auto parts industry sees “soft landing” for rest of 2022

16 Nov | Steel News

Mexican production of HRC falls 7.2 percent in September

16 Nov | Steel News