World crude steel output up 4.1 percent in February

Wednesday, 24 March 2021 11:35:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in February this year increased by 4.1 percent year on year to 150.2 million metric tons, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In January-February period this year, global crude steel production totaled 315 million mt, up by 6.6 percent year on year.

In February, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 109.7 million mt, rising by 7.5 percent, with 83.0 million mt produced by China, up 10.9 percent, 7.5 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 5.6 percent, 9.1 million mt produced by India, decreasing by 3.1 percent, and 5.5 million mt produced by South Korea, rising by 1.2 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 11.9 million mt of crude steel in February, down by 7.1 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 3.1 million mt, falling by 10.4 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.0 million metric tons of crude steel in February, with a 5.9 percent increase from the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 8.0 million mt, decreasing by 1.5 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia producing 5.7 million mt, down by 1.3 percent year on year.

In North America in February, crude steel output totaled 8.8 million mt, falling by 8.9 percent, with the US producing 6.3 million mt, falling by 10.9 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in February amounted to 3.5 million mt, increasing by 2.2 percent from February last year, with Brazil’'s output totaling 2.8 million mt, rising by 3.8 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.2 million mt of crude steel, down by 6.4 percent year on year. In the Middle East in February, crude steel output totaled 3.2 million mt, falling by 0.9 percent, with Iran producing 2.3 million mt, increasing by 11.5 percent, both year on year.