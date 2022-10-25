World crude steel output up 3.7 percent in September

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 16:11:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in September this year increased by 3.7 percent year on year to 151.7 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In September, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 113.0 million mt, up by 10.6 percent, with China’s output at 87.0 million mt, up 17.6 percent, with 7.1 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 12.3 percent, 9.9 million mt produced by India, increasing by 1.8 percent, and 4.6 million mt produced by South Korea, falling by 15.4 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 10.7 million mt of crude steel in September, down by 16.7 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 2.8 million mt, down 15.4 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 2.7 million mt of crude steel in September, with a 19.4 percent decrease compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.7 million mt, dropping by 21.9 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.7 million mt, down 6.8 percent year on year.

In North America, in September, crude steel output totaled 9.1 million mt, falling by 7.6 percent, with the US producing 6.6 million mt, falling by 7.5 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in September amounted to 3.5 million mt, decreasing by 9.6 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.7 million mt, falling by 11.7 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.4 million mt of crude steel, up by one percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 3.8 million mt, rising by 15.4 percent, with Iran’s output at 2.7 million mt, increasing by 26.7 percent, both year on year.