World crude steel output up 3.3 percent in July

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 15:18:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in July this year increased by 3.3 percent year on year to 161.7 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-July period this year, global crude steel production totaled 1.165 billion mt, up by 12.4 percent year on year.

In July, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 116.4 million mt, down 2.5 percent, with 86.8 million mt produced by China, down 8.4 percent, 8.0 million mt produced by Japan, increasing by 32.5 percent, 9.8 million mt produced by India, increasing by 13.3 percent, and 6.1 million mt produced by South Korea, rising by 10.8 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 13.0 million mt of crude steel in July, up by 30.3 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 3.0 million mt, up 24.7 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.2 million mt of crude steel in July, with a 2.5 percent increase comparted to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 9.2 million mt, increasing by 11.2 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 6.7 million mt, up by 13.4 percent year on year.

In North America, in July, crude steel output totaled 10.2 million mt, rising by 36.0 percent, with the US producing 7.5 million mt, rising by 37.9 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in July amounted to 3.8 million mt, increasing by 19.6 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 3.0 million mt, rising by 14.5 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.3 million mt of crude steel, up by 36.9 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 3.6 million mt, rising by 9.2 percent, with Iran’s estimated output at 2.6 million mt, increasing by 9.0 percent, both year on year.