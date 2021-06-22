World crude steel output up 16.5 percent in May

Tuesday, 22 June 2021 14:49:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in May this year increased by 16.5 percent year on year to 174.4 million metric tons, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-May period this year, global crude steel production totaled 837.5 million mt, up by 14.5 percent year on year.

In May, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 128.4 million mt, rising by 11.7 percent, with 99.5 million mt produced by China, up 6.6 percent, 8.4 million mt produced by Japan, increasing by 42.2 percent, 9.2 million mt produced by India, increasing by 46.9 percent, and 6.0 million mt produced by South Korea, rising by 10.5 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 13.5 million mt of crude steel in May, up by 32.7 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 3.5 million mt, rising by 35.5 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.2 million metric tons of crude steel in May, with a 42.4 percent increase from the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 9.1 million mt, increasing by 14.8 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia producing 6.6 million mt, up by 14.0 percent year on year.

In North America in May, crude steel output totaled 10.1 million mt, rising by 47.7 percent, with the US producing 7.2 million mt, rising by 47.6 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in May amounted to 3.9 million mt, increasing by 49.7 percent from May last year, with Brazil’s output totaling 3.2 million mt, rising by 40.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.3 million mt of crude steel, up by 65.1 percent year on year. In the Middle East in May, crude steel output totaled 3.7 million mt, rising by 16.8 percent, with Iran producing 2.6 million mt, increasing by 7.7 percent, both year on year.