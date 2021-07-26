﻿
English
World crude steel output up 11.6 percent in June

Monday, 26 July 2021 11:11:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Global crude steel production in June this year increased by 11.6 percent year on year to 167.9 million metric tons, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-June period this year, global crude steel production totaled one billion mt, up by 14.4 percent year on year.

In June, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 122.5 million mt, rising by 6.4 percent, with 93.6 million mt produced by China, up 1.5 percent, 8.1 million mt produced by Japan, increasing by 44.4 percent, 9.4 million mt produced by India, increasing by 21.4 percent, and 6.0 million mt produced by South Korea, rising by 17.3 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 13.2 million mt of crude steel in June, up by 34.7 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 3.4 million mt, rising by 38.2 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.4 million metric tons of crude steel in June, with a 17.9 percent increase from the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 8.9 million mt, increasing by 9.1 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia producing 6.4 million mt, up by 11.4 percent year on year.

In North America in June, crude steel output totaled 10.0 million mt, rising by 45.2 percent, with the US producing 7.1 million mt, rising by 44.4 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in June amounted to 3.9 million mt, increasing by 51.3 percent from June last year, with Brazil’s output totaling 3.1 million mt, rising by 45.2 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.5 million mt of crude steel, up by 46.9 percent year on year. In the Middle East in June, crude steel output totaled 3.6 million mt, rising by 9.1 percent, with Iran producing 2.5 million mt, increasing by 1.9 percent, both year on year.


