World crude steel output in July up from June, still down year on year

Monday, 24 August 2020 10:59:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Global crude steel production in July this year increased by 2.9 percent month on month but dropped by 2.5 percent year on year to 152.7 million metric tons, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-July period of this year, global crude steel production totaled 1.03 billion mt, down 5.3 percent year on year.

In July, Asia produced 116.5 million mt of crude steel, up 2.3 percent year on year. China produced 93.4 million mt of crude steel in July, an increase of 9.1 percent compared to July 2019; India produced 7.2 million mt, down 24.6 percent; Japan produced 6.0 million mt, down 27.9 percent; and South Korea produced 5.5 million mt, down by 8.3 percent, all year on year.

The EU-28 countries produced 9.8 million mt of crude steel in July, down 24.4 percent year on year. Germany produced 2.4 million mt of crude steel, down 24.7 percent; Italy produced 1.8 million mt, down 11.2 percent; and France produced 860,000 mt of crude steel, down 34.5 percent, all year on year.

Turkey’s crude steel production in July this year came to 3.1 million mt, up by 7.4 percent from July 2019. The CIS produced 8.1 million mt, down 5.8 percent from July 2019, with Russia producing 5.8 million mt, down 5.0 percent, and Ukraine producing 1.8 million mt, down 1.9 percent, year on year.

In North America in July, crude steel output totaled 7.2 million mt, down 28.0 percent from July 2019, with the US producing 5.2 million mt, down 29.4 percent, and Mexico producing 1.2 million mt, down 22.6 percent, year on year. Crude steel output in South America in July totaled 3.1 million mt, down 6.1 percent year on year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.6 million mt, up 3.5 percent from July 2019.