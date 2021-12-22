World crude steel output down 9.9 percent in November

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 15:15:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in November this year decreased by 9.9 percent year on year to 143.3 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-November period this year, global crude steel production totaled 1.75 billion mt, up by 4.5 percent year on year.

In November, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 98.3 million mt, down 15.5 percent, with 69.3 million mt produced by China, down 22.0 percent, 8.0 million mt produced by Japan, increasing by 10.7 percent, 9.8 million mt produced by India, increasing by 2.2 percent, and 5.9 million mt produced by South Korea, rising by 2.7 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 12.9 million mt of crude steel in November, up by 3.7 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 3.4 million mt, down 0.3 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.4 million mt of crude steel in November, with a 6.1 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 8.8 million mt, increasing by 5.8 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 6.5 million mt, up by 9.4 percent year on year.

In North America, in November, crude steel output totaled 9.7 million mt, rising by 9.3 percent, with the US producing 7.2 million mt, rising by 13.8 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in November amounted to 3.9 million mt, increasing by 3.5 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 3.1 million mt, rising by 2.5 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.5 million mt of crude steel, up by 37.4 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 3.8 million mt, falling by 5.3 percent, with Iran’s estimated output at 2.7 million mt, decreasing by 5.2 percent, both year on year.