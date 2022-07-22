World crude steel output down 5.9 percent in June

Friday, 22 July 2022 15:01:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in June this year decreased by 5.9 percent year on year to 158.1 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In June, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 118.8 million mt, down by 3.1 percent, with China’s estimated output at 90.7 million mt, down 3.3 percent, 7.4 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 8.1 percent, 10.0 million mt produced by India, increasing by 6.3 percent, and 5.6 million mt produced by South Korea, falling by six percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 11.8 million mt of crude steel in June, down by 12.2 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 3.2 million mt, down seven percent year on year.

Turkey produced 2.9 million mt of crude steel in June, with a 13.1 percent decrease compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 5.9 million mt, dropping by 34.3 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at five million mt, down 22.2 percent year on year.

In North America, in June, crude steel output totaled 9.6 million mt, falling by 2.4 percent, with the US producing 6.9 million mt, falling by 4.2 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in June amounted to 3.7 million mt, decreasing by 4.9 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.9 million mt, falling by 6.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.2 million mt of crude steel, down by 18.7 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 3.4 million mt, falling by five percent, with Iran’s estimated output at 2.2 million mt, decreasing by 10.8 percent, both year on year.