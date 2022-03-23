World crude steel output down 5.7 percent in February

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 14:01:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in February this year decreased by 5.7 percent year on year to 412.7 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In February, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 102.6 million mt, down 7.1 percent, with China’s estimated output at 75.0 million mt, down 10.0 percent, 7.3 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 2.3 percent, 10.1 million mt produced by India, increasing by 7.6 percent, and 5.2 million mt produced by South Korea, falling by 6.0 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 11.7 million mt of crude steel in January, down by 2.5 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 3.2 million mt, up 3.8 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.0 million mt of crude steel in February, with a 3.3 percent decrease compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 7.7 million mt, dropping by 5.8 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.8 million mt, down 1.4 percent year on year.

In North America, in February, crude steel output totaled 8.8 million mt, rising by 1.8 percent, with the US producing 6.4 million mt, rising by 1.4 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in February amounted to 3.3 million mt, decreasing by 7.0 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.7 million mt, falling by 6.9 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.3 million mt of crude steel, up by 4.1 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 3.5 million mt, rising by 2.8 percent, with Iran’s estimated output at 2.5 million mt, increasing by 3.7 percent, both year on year.