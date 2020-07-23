World crude steel output decreases 0.3 percent in June

Thursday, 23 July 2020 19:35:15 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Global crude steel production in June 2020 decreased by 0.3 percent month-on-month and dropped by 7.0 percent year-on-year to 148.3 million metric tons, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-June period of this year, global crude steel production decreased to 873.1 million mt, down 6.0 percent year-on-year.

In June, Asia produced 113.3 million mt of crude steel, down 2.3 percent year-on-year. China produced 91.6 million mt of crude steel in June 2020, an increase of 4.5 percent compared to June 2019; India produced 6.9 million mt, down 26.3 percent; Japan produced 5.6 million mt, down 36.3 percent; and South Korea produced 5.1 million mt, down by 14.3 percent.

The EU-28 countries produced 10.2 million mt of crude steel in June, down 24.6 percent year-on-year. Germany produced 2.5 million mt of crude steel, down 27.3 percent; Italy produced 1.8 million mt, down 13.0 percent; and France and Spain each produced 0.8 million mt of crude steel, down 34.9 percent and 31.5 percent, respectively.

Turkey’s crude steel production for June 2020 was 2.8 million mt, up by 4.1 percent on June 2019. The CIS produced 7.9 million mt, down 5.0 percent on June 2019, with Russia producing 5.6 million mt, down 7.6 percent, and Ukraine producing 1.8 million mt, up 9.0 percent.

In North America in June, crude steel output totaled 6.7 million mt, down 32.2 percent from June 2019, with the US producing 4.7 million mt, down 34.5 percent, and Mexico producing 1.1 million mt, down 21.4 percent year-on-year. Crude steel output in South America in June totaled 2.6 million mt, down 30.4 percent year-on-year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.1 million mt, down 27.1 percent from June 2019.