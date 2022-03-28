﻿
Workers of Indian state-run steel mills and mining companies join two-day national strike

Monday, 28 March 2022 15:24:59 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Thousands of workers of Indian government-owned steel mills, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) and of state-run miner NMDC Limited have joined a nationwide general two-day strike called by a combination of 10 central trade unions to protest against the industrial and agricultural policies of the central government, SteelOrbis learned from trade union representatives on Monday, March 28.

According to officials at RINL, production at its steel mill at Vishakhapatnam in the south is affected at one of the operational blast furnaces. Of the three blast furnaces of RINL, one is already shut down for scheduled maintenance, while the second is closed down as a “precautionary measure”.

A trade union leader at NMDC Limited said that over 10,000 workers stayed away from mines on Monday to mark their participation in the national protest.

The Steel Workers’ Federation of India said that workers at SAIL’s mills in West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh did not report for work during the day.

Trade unions operating in other industries including telecom, coal, postal services, bank and insurance have also joined the two-day strike on Monday and Tuesday.


