Wood Mackenzie: Steel industry decarbonization requires $1.4 trillion investment

Scotland-based energy research and consultancy company Wood Mackenzie has released a report stating that the decarbonization of the steel and iron ore industry by 2050, in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, will require $1.4 trillion of investment, across every stage of the value chain.

According to the report, the iron and steel production emit a combined 3.4 billion mt of carbon annually - equal to seven percent of global emissions. To reduce carbon from existing steelmaking infrastructure, such as setting up new hydrogen-based direct reduced iron (DRI) and electric arc furnaces, $800-900 billion will be essential.

“Mining companies will need to invest in new high-grade mines and green pellet capacities to feed green steel. In turn, this will require five times the current supply of high-grade pellet feed, an equivalent to 750 million mt, translating into an investment of $250-300 billion,” Malan Wu, research director at Wood Mackenzie, said.

The report urges the necessity of $200-250 billion investment in carbon offset measures, such as carbon capture, utilization and storage, as the industry will need to capture and store 470 million mt of carbon to reach its emissions target in 2050.

To achieve net zero, three-quarters of steel production will have to use low-carbon technologies, requiring the commercialization and uptake of new technologies such as DRI running on renewable energy.

Carbon mitigation tactics and strategies will vary widely, with mature economies - such as the EU, the US, Japan and South Korea - spending 50 percent more than emerging economies.