Monday, 19 December 2022 00:08:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Wire rod production in Mexico accumulated 23 months of growth. In October it grew 4.4 percent, year-over-year, to 166,123 metric tons (mt). This volume is 2.6 percent less than the all-time record for March this year with 170,510 mt, reveals Inegi data, analyzed by SteelOrbis.

From January to October, production registered a new historical record with 1,659,599 mt, 6.5 percent more than the same period in 2021.