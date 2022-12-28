﻿
Wire rod in Mexico, production, consumption, foreign trade to November

Wednesday, 28 December 2022 19:09:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Wire rod production in Mexico is the fifth most produced product, with 2.59 million metric tons in the January-November period, a volume that decreased 3.9 percent, compared to the same period in 2021, per data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In apparent consumption, it is also the fifth most consumed of all finished steel products, with 2.38 million/mt, 8.6 percent less compared to the 2.60 million/mt from January to November 2021.

In Canacero's import statistics, wire rod is not listed in the top 10 most imported products. In exports, it is the sixth most shipped product with 311,000/mt, 18.5 percent more than that reported between January and November 2021.

Canacero's statistics are only distributed among its members and the media are excluded. One of the chamber members shared the data with SteelOrbis, although the document does not detail volumes for the month.


