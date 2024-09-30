Wire rod consumption in Mexico up 9.0 percent in July

Mexico's apparent wire rod consumption increased 9.0 percent year-over-year in July to 218,000 metric tons (mt). This increase broke the negative trend of the past four months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Wire rod production remained on a negative trend for the eighth consecutive month. In July it decreased 22.3 percent year-over-year to 199,000 mt.

In the January-July period, wire rod consumption decreased 7.4 percent to 1.49 million mt. Production decreased 13.2 percent to 1.36 million mt.