Wire rod consumption in Mexico plummets in June

Tuesday, 27 August 2024 10:12:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of wire rod in Mexico decreased 37 percent, year-over-year, in June to 192,000 metric tons (mt), the fourth consecutive annual decline and the fifth lowest volume consumed in at least the past 30 months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Regarding wire rod production, it remained in a negative trend for the seventh consecutive month. In June it decreased 23.1 percent, year-over-year, to 166,000 mt. The volume is the lowest in at least the past 30 months.

According to Canacero data, wire rod is not among the top 10 steel products in international trade.

In the first half of the year, wire rod consumption decreased 9.8 percent to 1.28 million mt. Production decreased 16.1 percent to 1.16 million mt.

The main producers in Mexico are DeAcero, Ternium, ArcelorMittal, Tyasa, Grupo Acerero and Simec.


