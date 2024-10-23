Wire consumption in Mexico down 1.2 percent in August

Apparent consumption of steel wire in Mexico in August decreased 1.2 percent, year-over-year, to 161,000 metric tons (mt). Despite the reduction, it is the highest consumption in the last six months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Wire production in Mexico decreased 0.6 percent in August, year-over-year. In the last 12 months, there have been 11 months of contraction.

In the January-August period, consumption decreased 11.2 percent compared to what was consumed from January to August of last year, totaling 1.20 million mt and production decreased 11.8 percent to 1.27 million mt. Exports decreased 10.6 percent to 218,000 mt.