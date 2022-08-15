Western Australian government approves expansion of Wonmunna iron ore mine

Monday, 15 August 2022 15:59:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Canada-based Vox Royalty has announced that the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety has approved its proposal to expand production at the Wonmunna iron ore mine located in the Pilbara region and operated by Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes).

MinRes had submitted a proposal in February this year, seeking to expand the current production to 13.5 million mt per year from 10 million mt per year.

Wonmunna includes the extraction of iron ore from three deposits across multiple shallow open pits ranging from 20 meters to 50 meters in depth.

“MinRes’ uniquely integrated miner/contractor business model puts it in a strong position to deliver the increased production tonnage set out in its latest proposal, and we are excited about the potential royalty returns for the Company over the coming years,” Riaan Esterhuizen, executive vice president, Australia, said.