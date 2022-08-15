﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Western Australian government approves expansion of Wonmunna iron ore mine

Monday, 15 August 2022 15:59:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Canada-based Vox Royalty has announced that the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety has approved its proposal to expand production at the Wonmunna iron ore mine located in the Pilbara region and operated by Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes).

MinRes had submitted a proposal in February this year, seeking to expand the current production to 13.5 million mt per year from 10 million mt per year.

Wonmunna includes the extraction of iron ore from three deposits across multiple shallow open pits ranging from 20 meters to 50 meters in depth.

“MinRes’ uniquely integrated miner/contractor business model puts it in a strong position to deliver the increased production tonnage set out in its latest proposal, and we are excited about the potential royalty returns for the Company over the coming years,” Riaan Esterhuizen, executive vice president, Australia, said.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining 

Similar articles

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 5.7 percent in July from June

16 Aug | Steel News

LKAB’s net profit and sales revenues down in H1 amid lower iron ore prices

16 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines on weekly basis

15 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 15, 2022

15 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 12, 2022

12 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s Adani Group to construct iron ore value-added complex in Odisha

12 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports increase 0.2 percent in January-June

12 Aug | Steel News

Iron ore prices move up, but market cautious on further developments

11 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Metinvest’s pig iron output down 48.8% in H1 amid lower output at Mariupol plants

11 Aug | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited hikes prices of iron ore fines and lumps

11 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials