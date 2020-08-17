﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Votorantim sees long steel revenues decline in Q2

Monday, 17 August 2020 21:16:17 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian holding company Votorantim SA has reported that Q2 net revenues for its long steel business declined by 23 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 398 million ($72.4 million).

The company owns Acerias Paz del Rio in Colombia and Acerbrag in Argentina.

It attributed the weaker revenues in Q2 in Colombia and Argentina to lower steel sales volumes.

Votorantim said adjusted EBITDA for its long steel business in Q2 reached BRL 82 million ($14.9 million), 32 percent down, year-over-year.

EBITDA margin in Q2 was 21 percent, slightly down from 23 percent in the same quarter of the year prior.

$ = BRL 5.50 (August 17, 2020)

 


Tags: South America  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17  Aug

Brazilian crude steel output increases in July
17  Aug

Bamin shipping 35,000 mt of iron ore to Minas Gerais state
12  Aug

Gerdau to invest $276.1 million in Minas Gerais state
07  Aug

Usiminas-owned MUSA considers investments
31  Jul

ArcelorMittal Brazil sees EBITDA decline in Q2