Votorantim joins Brazilian companies in low carbon coalition program

Monday, 04 October 2021 20:14:08 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Votorantim SA, a Brazilian holding that owns several businesses, including steelmakers Acerbrag in Argentina and Acerias Paz del Rio in Colombia, has joined a group of over 100 Brazilian companies pledging concrete actions to fight climate change.

The document was released prior to the United Nations Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. The document recognizes that Brazil urgently needs to shift towards a low carbon economy, and the Brazilian business segment can help the nation achieve such a goal.

The document claimed for more structured regulatory policies that incentivize the preservation of the environment and compel Brazil to uphold its commitment against deforestation. The document said Brazil can reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by up to 42 percent in 2025, when compared to 2005 levels.

“Brazil should maintain its key role in this (dialogue), as it may risk harming its industrial sector and society,” the letter said.