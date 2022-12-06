Volkswagen Mexico halts some production lines due to lack of microchips

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 22:18:51 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Volkswagen de México, the second-biggest vehicle manufacturer in the country, halted some of its production lines due to a lack of semiconductors, newspaper El Economista reported, citing the workers' union.

From yesterday, Dec. 5 to Dec. 23, the production line of the Jetta model will be completely stopped and the second shift will be inactive for the Taos model.

According to the union, Volkswagen will stop producing around 2,500 units in that period. SteelOrbis asked the company to corroborate the information, however there was no immediate response.

The lack of semiconductors is a global impact for the entire industry. In the case of Volkswagen de México, sales fell 48.9 percent, year over year, according to industry data.

Production between January and August totaled 322,534 units in Mexico, with a market share of 14.4 percent, the second largest only surpassed by General Motors with 22.8 percent.

The third largest producer in Mexico is Stellantis (Fiat, Chrysler and Groupe PSA) with a 12.8 percent market share.