Volkswagen, Audi and 17 suppliers in Mexico paralyzed by hurricane Milton

The damage to the logistics infrastructure by hurricane Milton in Mexico caused the third largest vehicle producer in Mexico, Volkswagen and Audi, to be on technical strike due to the shortage of inputs. This also impacted at least 17 auto parts suppliers who also went on technical strike, according to press reports.

The online newspaper Central Puebla reported that the strike announced by the vehicle producers on October 8 is for 20 days.

Industry data, reviewed by SteelOrbis, shows that the German group in Mexico manufactured 418,950 units, of which 27.0 percent were with the Volkswagen brand and 23.0 percent with the Audi brand.

That volume places them as the third largest vehicle producer in the country with 13.8 percent of the total. Only surpassed by Nissan's 16.7 percent and by the leader General Motors, which contributed 24.7 percent of the 3.0 million vehicles manufactured in the first nine months of the year.

On average, Volkswagen and Audi manufacture more than 1,500 vehicles per day. Due to this technical stoppage of the automakers, at least 17 auto parts companies also declared technical stoppages, union leader and congressman Leobardo Soto Martínez told the media.

Hurricane Milton was an extremely devastating tropical cyclone that became the second most intense Atlantic hurricane ever recorded over the Gulf of Mexico. The auto parts of the German company arrive in Mexico through the sea port of Veracruz.