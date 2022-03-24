Voestalpine to build low-carbon steel mill

Thursday, 24 March 2022 12:22:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has announced that in the summer of 2022 it will start clearing the necessary construction areas and converting infrastructure at its two sites in Linz and Donawitz to build a low-carbon steel mill. At the new mill, Voestalpine will produce greentec steel, a carbon-reduced edition of all flat steel products.

Next year, the company will invest in two electric arc furnaces, the construction of which will begin in 2024. By early 2027, one electric arc furnace at each of the Linz and Donawitz sites should commence operations. The total investment costs will run to around €1 billion. Converting to EAFs from the coal-based blast furnace route allows carbon emissions to be significantly reduced, by around 30 percent.