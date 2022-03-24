﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Voestalpine to build low-carbon steel mill

Thursday, 24 March 2022 12:22:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has announced that in the summer of 2022 it will start clearing the necessary construction areas and converting infrastructure at its two sites in Linz and Donawitz to build a low-carbon steel mill. At the new mill, Voestalpine will produce greentec steel, a carbon-reduced edition of all flat steel products.

Next year, the company will invest in two electric arc furnaces, the construction of which will begin in 2024. By early 2027, one electric arc furnace at each of the Linz and Donawitz sites should commence operations. The total investment costs will run to around €1 billion. Converting to EAFs from the coal-based blast furnace route allows carbon emissions to be significantly reduced, by around 30 percent.


Tags: Austria  European Union  steelmaking  Voestalpine 

Similar articles

08 Dec

Voestalpine offers first carbon reduced steel, greentec
07 Oct

Voestalpine invests in building new pickling line in Linz
16 Jun

Voestalpine announces patent for carbon-neutral sponge iron production
22 Jan

Voestalpine restarts second blast furnace in Donawitz
30 Sep

Voestalpine builds new special steel plant in Kapfenberg to cut emissions
23 Sep

Voestalpine starts new continuous caster in Donawitz
10 Sep

Voestalpine restarts small blast furnace in Linz
25 Aug

Voestalpine to restart small blast furnace in Linz
01 Jun

Voestalpine: Maximum 3% of group revenue could be impacted by US tariffs
04 Nov

Voestalpine opens new plant for high-strength auto components in China