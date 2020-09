Thursday, 10 September 2020 16:52:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has announced that it restarted the small blast furnace in Linz which had been shut down since March due to reduced demand caused by the coronavirus. The blast furnace will return to normal operation in early October, as the blast furnace must be gradually brought up to its operating temperature so that it heats up evenly.

Voestalpine stated that at least 100 m³ of coke was cleared out and maintenance work was carried out at the blast furnace after the shutdown.