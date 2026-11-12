Voestalpine posts increase in net profit in H1 2026-27, lowers full-year EBITDA forecast

Austrian steelmaker voestalpine AG has announced its financial results for the first half of the financial year 2026-27, covering the April-September period of 2026.

In the given period, the company's sales revenue increased by 0.8 percent year on year to €7.7 billion, while its net profit rose by 46.1 percent year on year to €290 million. Meanwhile, voestalpine's EBITDA increased by 17.1 percent year on year to €846 million, compared to €722 million recorded in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, while its operating profit rose by 36 percent year on year to €470 million.

The company stated that its earnings were supported by cost-reduction and efficiency improvement programs, as well as net positive one-off effects of approximately €100 million in the High Performance Metals Division, particularly related to the sale of voestalpine BÖHLER Profil.

greentec steel projects remain on schedule for 2027 start-up

Regarding its decarbonization investments, voestalpine stated that the electric arc furnaces (EAFs) being installed at its Linz and Donawitz production sites under the greentec steel program remain on schedule and within budget, with operations expected to begin in the first half of 2027.

The company noted that the main equipment for both EAFs has already arrived, while assembly and installation activities are ongoing. Cold commissioning will subsequently begin in certain areas, including testing of conveyor systems, hydraulic equipment, electrical installations, cooling circuits and automation systems.

voestalpine revises 2026-27 EBITDA forecast downward

For the full financial year 2026-27, voestalpine has revised its EBITDA forecast to €1.6-1.7 billion, compared to its previous projection of €1.6-1.85 billion, while maintaining the lower end of its guidance unchanged.

According to the company, the downward revision reflects higher energy and logistics costs resulting from the prolonged conflict in the Middle East, postponements of energy projects, logistical challenges and additional temporary US tariffs, which are expected to weigh on earnings in the second half of the financial year.