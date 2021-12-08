﻿
English
Voestalpine offers first carbon reduced steel, greentec

Wednesday, 08 December 2021 11:26:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has announced that it is offering a carbon reduced edition of all the flat steel products manufactured by its Steel Division in Linz. The product will be under the name of greentec steel, which is the company’s phased plan for the long-term decarbonization of steel production.

The company’s greentec steel allows Voestalpine to reduce direct emissions by around 10 percent, compared to conventional production methods. The company stated that they are currently processing several customer orders, with higher demand expected for greentec steel such as hot rolled steel strip and isovac electrical steel.

This production method is achieved by modifying the reducing agent, as well as by maximizing the share of scrap, and converting to green electricity.

According to the statement, in the next stage of the company’s phased plan, the existing blast furnace route will be partially replaced with a hybrid-electric steel pathway, reducing emissions by around a third by 2030. The company plans to achieve carbon-neutral steel production by 2050.


