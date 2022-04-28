Voestalpine investigates hydrogen plasma use in steelmaking

Thursday, 28 April 2022 17:21:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has announced that it will investigate the use of hydrogen plasma in a carbon neutral steel production process in a new pilot facility at its site in Donawitz, as part of its “sustainable steelmaking” (SuSteel) research project.

At the new pilot facility, which commenced operation last year, research is being conducted into the use of hydrogen plasma for the carbon-free manufacture of crude steel in a single process step. The SuSteel project replaces coke, coal or natural gas in conventional steel production with hydrogen as a reducing agent.

Voestalpine targets to produce carbon neutral steel by 2050, in accordance with the European climate goals. In addition, the company aims to partially replace the existing blast furnace route with hybrid steel production using electricity as of 2027 and to increase the share of green hydrogen used in the steel production process by 2050.