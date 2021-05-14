﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports up in Jan-Apr

Friday, 14 May 2021 10:27:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in April this year steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.82 million mt, decreasing by 4.7 percent compared to the previous month and rising by 52.2 percent year on year, while steel product sales in the country in the same month were down 6.2 percent compared to March and rose by 56.7 percent from April 2020 to 2.70 million mt. The country’s steel exports totaled 534,162 mt, decreasing by 14.6 percent compared to the previous month and doubled over the same month last year.

In the January-April period this year, steel production in Vietnam increased by 38.3 percent year on year to 10.48 million mt, while steel sales in the country rose by 40.3 percent year on year to 9.48 million mt. Export shipments amounted to 2.17 million mt in the first four months of the year, rising by 67.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  Southeast Asia  steelmaking  Viet Nam  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

27  Apr

Hyundai Steel reports net profit for Q1, expects demand to increase
26  Apr

Hoa Phat Group’s net profit three times higher in Q1
21  Apr

Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 44.7 percent in Q1
19  Apr

Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports increase in Mar from Feb
19  Apr

Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports up in Q1