Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports up in Jan-Apr

Friday, 14 May 2021 10:27:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in April this year steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.82 million mt, decreasing by 4.7 percent compared to the previous month and rising by 52.2 percent year on year, while steel product sales in the country in the same month were down 6.2 percent compared to March and rose by 56.7 percent from April 2020 to 2.70 million mt. The country’s steel exports totaled 534,162 mt, decreasing by 14.6 percent compared to the previous month and doubled over the same month last year.

In the January-April period this year, steel production in Vietnam increased by 38.3 percent year on year to 10.48 million mt, while steel sales in the country rose by 40.3 percent year on year to 9.48 million mt. Export shipments amounted to 2.17 million mt in the first four months of the year, rising by 67.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.