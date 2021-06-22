Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports rise in January-May

Tuesday, 22 June 2021 12:11:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in May this year steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.92 million mt, increasing by 3.5 percent compared to the previous month and rising by 40.0 percent year on year, while steel product sales in the country in the same month were down 8.4 percent compared to April and rose by 30.8 percent from May 2020 to 2.47 million mt. The country’s steel exports totaled 630,551 mt, increasing by 18.0 percent compared to the previous month and up by 2.4 times compared to the same month last year.

In the January-May period this year, steel production in Vietnam increased by 38.7 percent year on year to 13.40 million mt, while steel sales in the country rose by 38.2 percent year on year to 11.96 million mt. Export shipments amounted to 2.79 million mt in the first five months of the year, rising by 80.0 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.