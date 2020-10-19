Vietnam’s steel output and sales down in January-September

Monday, 19 October 2020 17:53:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.39 million mt, increasing by 1.97 percent month on month and up by 21.2 percent year on year, according to the Vietnam Steel Association. In the given month, steel sales in Vietnam increased by 2.9 percent month on month and by 17.9 percent year on year to 2.13 million mt. In September, the country’s steel exports increased by 7.66 percent month on month to 497,535 mt.

In the January-September period of the year, steel production in the country fell by 1.7 percent year on year to 18.5 million mt, while steel sales were down by 4.3 percent year on year to 16.56 million mt. In the given period, Vietnamese steel exports totaled 3.23 million mt, down by 8.6 percent from the same period in 2019.

In the first eight months of the current year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by three percent to 9.35 million mt, while the value of these imports fell by 13 percent to $5.43 billion, both year on year.

According to the association, the global GDP growth of 2.12 percent achieved in the first nine months of the year despite the pandemic was a great success.