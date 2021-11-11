Vietnam’s steel imports up in Oct from Sept, scrap imports fall

Thursday, 11 November 2021 12:30:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 841,767 mt, up 3.4 percent compared to September, while its steel scrap imports decreased by six percent month on month to 381,615 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first 10 months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by six percent year on year to 10.53 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 5.32 million mt in the given period, rising by 8.9 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country October (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-October (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 152,185 -52.6 1,943,933 -28.1 US 79,672 -23.1 1,456,259 90.8 Australia 30,965 -40.3 423,140 60.7

Vietnam’s main steel import sources