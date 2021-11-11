﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s steel imports up in Oct from Sept, scrap imports fall

Thursday, 11 November 2021 12:30:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 841,767 mt, up 3.4 percent compared to September, while its steel scrap imports decreased by six percent month on month to 381,615 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first 10 months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by six percent year on year to 10.53 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 5.32 million mt in the given period, rising by 8.9 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country

October (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-October (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Japan

152,185

-52.6

1,943,933

-28.1

US

79,672

-23.1

1,456,259

90.8

Australia

30,965

-40.3

423,140

60.7

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country

October (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-October (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

India

200,142

61.5

1,357,978

-38.3

Japan

155,597

-23.9

1,539,275

-29.3

China

119,021

-21.6

4,582,368

53.3

South Korea

110,928

-40.1

1,238,568

-17.5

Taiwan

76,287

-31.6

912,129

-30.8

Tags: scrap  Viet Nam  Southeast Asia  imp/exp statistics  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09 Nov

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 18.3 percent in January-October
28 Oct

Turkey’s scrap imports in September down 21.5 percent from August
14 Oct

Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 41 percent in January-September
13 Oct

Vietnam’s steel imports down in Sept from Aug, scrap imports rise
13 Oct

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 20.2 percent in January-September